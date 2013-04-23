Perferred Dental Network LLC Announces a New Educational Video on Crowns

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Serving as a dentist in Harrisburg, Perferred Dental Network LLC is pleased to announce the addition of a new educational video on crowns. A crown is a cap that is placed over a tooth to improve its appearance and strength. Crowns are cemented on top of the existing tooth giving a complete natural appearance at and around the gum line.



Dental crowns can be used for several reasons including, but not limited to, protecting weak teeth, restore a broken tooth, help cover a weak tooth that has a large filling and cannot support itself any longer, for cosmetic purposes, or to cover a dental implant. Crowns can be made from stainless steel, metals, ceramic, porcelain, or resin.



Stainless steel crowns are a type of crown that are prefabricated and does not need to be made personally for a patient in a lab. Stainless steel crowns are usually temporary to protect a tooth or filling while a permanent crown is manufactured out of another material. Stainless steel crowns are popular for children when they need a crown for a baby tooth, as they don’t require multiple dental visits and will ultimately fall out when the baby tooth it lost. Other metals that can be used gold, palladium, nickel, or chromium. Metal crowns last longer and can withstand everyday biting better than porcelain or ceramic. The only drawback to metal crowns is the color, so it’s a good choice for a back molar.



Porcelain or ceramic crowns provide a good color match for the patients existing teeth and are a great choice for front or visible teeth. Crowns that are made from all porcelain or all ceramic will wear down over time and will also wear down the opposing teeth. Resin crowns are generally the weakest of all and will chip or crack easily, however they can be color matched and provide less wearing to the opposing teeth.



About The Perferred Dental Network LLC

