Perforating Gun Market Worth $1.4 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Perforating Gun Market by Gun Type (Through Tubing Hollow Carrier & Exposed, Wireline Conveyed Casing, TCP), Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Pressure, Depth, Type, Orientation, Explosives, Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Perforating Gun Market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 1.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth for Perforating Gun Market are rising exploration and production of unconventional oil & gas resources, especially in the North American region.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=135152126



Tubing conveyed perforation system: The largest segment of the Perforating Gun Market, by gun type



The Perforating Gun Market, by gun type, is segmented into through tubing hollow carrier gun system, wireline conveyed casing gun system, through tubing exposed gun system and tubing conveyed perforation system. The tuning conveyed perforation system is estimated to have the largest market share. The versatile nature and the high operational efficiency of these gun systems are expected to drive through tubing perforation system, which consequently increases the demand of perforating gun.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Perforating Gun Market"

233 – Tables

61 – Figures

224 – Pages



View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/perforating-gun-market-135152126.html



The onshore segment is expected to be the most significant Perforating Gun Market, by application



The Perforating Gun Market, by application, is segmented into onshore, and offshore. The onshore segment accounted for the largest share of 66.4% of the Perforating Gun Market in 2021. Onshore exploration and re-exploration activities is expected to fuel the growth of onshore Perforating Gun Market during the forecast period.



North America is expected to dominate the global Perforating Gun Market



The North America region is estimated to be the largest market for the Perforating Gun Market, followed by Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American Perforating Gun Market is expected to be driven by increasing E&P activities concerned with shale and tight oil reserves.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=135152126



To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Perforating Gun Market. These players include Schlumberger Limited (US), Weatherford International (US), Baker Hughes (US), Halliburton (US) and NOV Inc (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/perforating-gun.asp