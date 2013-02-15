"Performance and Forecast of the Air Filter Market in the UK: 2011-15" - New Market Report

New Transportation research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- While the ongoing economic stagnation is causing motorists to seek financial savings by substituting vehicle use, thus decelerating their vehicles' wear rates and as a result reducing consumption of air filters on an annual basis, it is important to consider all factors that affect motorists' air filter choices.
Scope
- Achieve revenue growth by understanding the forecast sales of air filters by country and adjust business development plans to suit.
- Uncover new distribution opportunities for your products by identifying which types of retailer are most successful in the UK and why.
- Formulate market share and channel share objectives for your company using our product and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
While Europe's economic backdrop of the past few years has formed the basis for many pessimistic forecasts, it is important to understand that, for many motorists, their new habits are not all driven by the same influencers.
Understanding the effect that suppliers, manufacturers, and national economic feeling can have on a motorist's purchasing habits is an important part of forecasting the shape of the service parts market.
This report uncovers the trends, attitudes, and most effective strategies for trading in the UK's air filter market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which countries are displaying the highest growth rates?
- What are the consumer behaviors regarding retailer and air filter brand selection in the UK's service parts market?
- What are the market shares of the key distribution channels for air filters in the UK?
- What is the average annual spend by consumers on air filters in the UK?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Performance and Forecast of the Air Filter Market in Spain: 2011-15
- Performance and Forecast of the Air Filter Market in Germany: 2011-15
- Performance and Forecast of the Air Filter Market in Italy: 2011-15
- Performance and Forecast of the Air Filter Market in France: 2011-15
- Leading Five Countries in the European Service Parts Market, 2011-15
- The Southern European Service Parts Market, 2011-15
- The Western European Service Parts Market, 2011-15
- Performance and Forecast of the Diesel Filter Market in France: 2011-15
- Performance and Forecast of the Cabin Filter Market in France: 2011-15
- Performance and Forecast of the Diesel Filter Market in the UK: 2011-15