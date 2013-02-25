"Performance and Forecast of the Starter Battery Market in France: 2011-15" Published

Recently published research from Verdict Research, "Performance and Forecast of the Starter Battery Market in France: 2011-15", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- While the ongoing economic stagnation is causing motorists to seek financial savings by substituting vehicle use, thus decelerating their vehicles' wear rates and as a result reducing consumption of starter batteries on an annual basis, it is important to consider all factors that affect motorists' starter battery choices.
Scope
- Achieve revenue growth by understanding the forecast sales of starter batteries by country and adjust business development plans to suit.
- Uncover new distribution opportunities for your products by identifying which types of retailer are most successful in France and why.
- Formulate market share and channel share objectives for your company using our product and distribution data.
Report Highlights
While Europe's economic backdrop over the past few years has formed the basis for many pessimistic forecasts, it is important to understand that, for many motorists, their new habits are not all driven by the same influencers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Understanding the effect that suppliers, manufacturers, and national economic feeling can have on a motorist's purchasing habits is an important part of forecasting the shape of the wear and tear market. This report uncovers the trends, attitudes, and most effective strategies for trading in France's starter battery market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which countries are displaying the highest growth rates?
- What are the consumer behaviors regarding retailer and starter battery brand selection in France's wear and tear market?
- What are the market shares of the key distribution channels for starter batteries in France?
- What is the average annual spend by consumers on starter batteries in France?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Performance and Forecast of the Starter Battery Market in Germany: 2011-15
- Performance and Forecast of the Starter Battery Market in the UK: 2011-15
- Performance and Forecast of the Starter Battery Market in Italy: 2011-15
- Performance and Forecast of the Starter Battery Market in Spain: 2011-15
- Global Low (Zero) Emission Vehicle Market By Degree Of Hybridization & Type Of Traction Battery Used, Forecast, Market Trends & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- The Western European Wear & Tear Parts Market, 2011-15
- The Southern European Wear & Tear Parts Market, 2011-15
- Financial Cards and Payments in Poland
- Financial Cards and Payments in Argentina
- Financial Cards and Payments in Singapore