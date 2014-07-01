Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of "Performance apparel markets: business update, 4th quarter 2013" market report to its offering This report provides information, analysis and valuable insight on developments relating to the performance apparel industry in the following categories: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; corporate social responsibility (CSR); corporate strategy; events; financial results; investments; joint ventures, cooperation, licensing and distribution; manufacturing facilities; and new brands.



Companies, other organisations, brands and events examined in this report include 361 Degrees International, ActivInstinct, Adidas, Advansa, Alvanon, Berghaus, Canopy, Columbia Sportswear, Columbia Sportswear Commercial (Shanghai) Company, D'Blanc, DSM Dyneema, Fair Trade USA, FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association), Fuji Xerox, Fuji Xerox (China), Fuji Xerox Eco-Manufacturing, IndustriALL Global Union, Invista, ISPO (International Trade Fair for Sports Equipment and Fashion), Jack Nicklaus, JD Sports Fashion, Jinggong Holding Group, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Lululemon Athletica, Luna Innovations, Mascot, Nantong Teijin, Nicklaus International Brand Management, Nike, One Way Sport, Onward Trading (Shanghai), Patagonia, Paul Naude, Perry Ellis International, Prana, Promat, Puma, Quiksilver, Teijin, Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), Swire Resources, Sympatex Technologies, UltraTech International, Under Armour, Unifi, UNI Global Union, VF Corporation, Vissla, Warwick Mills and Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/159181/performance-apparel-markets-business-update-4th-quarter-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604