Summary

What is Performance Beverages Market?



Performance beverage is known as the functional beverage, that includes RTD fruit beverages, healthy sports beverages, energy beverages, and others. It is made up of caffeine, sugar, and other important ingredients. It has energy enhancement ingredients including herbal extracts, vitamins B, and others. With the increasing concern for health, the adoption of performance beverages is increased.



The market study is being classified and major geographies with country level break-up.



High Performance Beverage (United States), Red Bull (Austria), Monster Beverage (United States), The Monarch Beverage (United States), Frucor Beverages (New Zealand), Glanbia (Ireland), Lucozade Ribena Suntory (United States), PEPSICO (United States), The Coca-Cola (United States) and Xyience (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Abbott Nutrition Co. (United States), Arizona Beverage Company (United States) and Britivic Plc (United Kingdom).



The market is seeing moderate market players, by seeing huge growth in this market the key leading vendors are highly focusing on the production technologies, efficiency enhancement, and product life. There is a various growth opportunity in this market which is captured by leading players via tracking the ongoing process enhancement and huge invest in market growth strategies. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that United States Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Performance Beverages market throughout the predicted period.



Segment Analysis



AdvanceMarketAnalytics has segmented the market of Global Performance Beverages market by Type, Application and Region.



On the basis of geography, the market of Performance Beverages has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



Market Drivers



Rising Consciousness Regarding Sports and Energy Drinks

Development in Athlete Community and Sportspersons in Developed Economies



Market Trend



Rising Inclination from the Young People Sports & Energy Drinks



Restraints



High Cost Associated with Raw Materials



Opportunities



Growing Demand Because of Innovative in Flavours



Challenges



Stringent Regulatory Frameworks Regarding to Energy Drinks



Key Target Audience



Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Firms, New Entrants/Investors, Analysts and Strategic Business Planners, Performance Beverages Manufacturers, Suppliers and Distributors, Raw Material Suppliers, Government Regulatory and Research Organizations and End-Use Industries



