Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Performance Data of China Whole Vehicle Manufacturing Industry, 2008-2012 market report to its offering

Since joined WTO, China automobile industry has been developing rapidly. China's output volume of automobiles successively ranked No.1 in the world from 2009 to 2012, becoming a global important automobile production site and consuming market. In 2012, China's output volume of automobiles reached 19.2718 million, increasing by 4.6% YOY.



Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:

-Financial Situation of China Whole Vehicle Manufacturing Industry

-Output Volume of Vehicles in China, 2008-2012

-Annual Sales Volume of Major Automobile Manufacturers in China

-Import and Export of Automobiles in China



The following enterprises and people are proposed to purchase this report:

-Whole Vehicle and Accessory Manufacturers

-Automobile Trade Enterprises

-Investors and Research Institutes Concerned About China Automobile Industry



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139763/performance-data-of-china-whole-vehicle-manufacturing-industry-2008-2012.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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