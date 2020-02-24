Performance Issues Has Been a Rising Concern Among QuickBooks Users Today.

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- While performance issues are a concern, so is the inability to determine the cause, an even bigger concern. Analyzing the areas of QuickBooks that are slow is the key, according to E-Tech's Technical Services Manager John Rocha.



"This helps professionals determine if the slowness is affecting specific users or everyone on the whole, whether the slowness pertains to large reports or certain tasks such as payroll and whether the slowness occurs on certain computers, on certain files and at certain times during the day," he said.



As the size of a file and the number of users grow, it becomes necessary to increase the functionality on the server used to host multi-user access to the file. Research proves that apart from merging files, enhancing your computer would be another fix to files that are slow to respond. "One of the largest developments you will see to the performance of QuickBooks Desktop is based on how much system memory (RAM) you have on the server computer that is hosting the company file. When you have less than 4GB on your server computer, examine upgrading to a higher capacity," Rocha said.



Multi-users accessing one module at the same time, size of the data file or a slow computer where the data file is located, are other reasons why QuickBooks would run slow in multi-user mode.



Rocha added that QuickBooks – just like any other software- requires its share of TLC such as regular maintenance and inspections. "Creating backups of your file also help a great deal. It can also help with minimizing general performance issues that can happen when the transaction log file gets too large."



QuickBooks experts believe files over 300 MB can begin to slow a user down. One can find out about their QuickBooks version or about the size of a company file by pressing F2. "This is particularly useful when trying to find out how large the data file is, how many transactions are in the file, or what release level of QuickBooks is being used," Rocha said.



While there are no actual hard limits for the company file, performance may be impacted if the file is over 500mb for QuickBooks Pro/Premier and 1.5GB for QuickBooks Enterprise, more than 7 years' worth of transactions, or are exceeding any of the list limits.



E-Tech's exclusive File Optimization Service optimizes the size and performance of your QuickBooks data file, whereby the size of the data file is reduced by up to 50 percent by copying all data into a new data file, removing temporary data and re-indexing the file.



