Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Performance of China Boiler and Prime Motor Manufacturing Industry, 2008-2012 market report to its offering



In China, boiler & prime motor manufacturing industry refers to producing a kind of thermal energy conversion device that is used in manufacture and daily life by heating working medium to certain temperature and pressure. It includes steam boilers, water boilers, special boilers (e.g. heat carrier boilers, hot air boilers, heat recovery boilers) and so on. In 2012, China's output volume of industrial boilers reached 439,337 tons of evaporation, increasing by 6.3% YOY.







Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



-Scale of China Boiler & Prime Motor Manufacturing Industry in 2008-2012 (e.g. Assets, Number of Enterprises and Employees, etc.)



-Performance of the Industry in 2007-2012 (Sales Revenue, Profit, Cost, etc.)



-Solvency, Performance, Profitability and Development Ability of the Industry



-Industrial Supply and Demand



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