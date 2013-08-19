Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Performance of China Ferrous Metal Mining and Processing Industry, 2007-2012 market report to its offering

In China, ferrous metal mining and processing industry refers to the activity of mining and processing iron ore and other ferrous metals:



-Iron ore mining and processing refers to the activity of mining and processing iron ores. It includes iron ore & powder, major iron-containing ore & powder (hematite, magnetite, limonite, siderite, taconite, etc.). It excludes pyrite mining and processing, which is listed in the mining and processing of chemical ores.



-Mining and processing of other ferrous metals refers to the activity of mining and processing ferrous metal ores (raw materials of iron & steel industry) like manganese ore, chrome ore, etc. It includes manganese ore & powder and chrome ore & powder.



In 2012, there were 3,560 enterprises of China ferrous metal mining and processing industry and the total assets was CNY 799.617 billion, increasing by 16.74% YOY; the sales revenue was CNY 872.415 billion, increasing by 5.7% YOY; the number of employees was 664,433, increasing by 5.03% YOY. In 2012, the output volume of China ferrous metal mining and processing industry reached 1.3096370 billion tons, decreasing by 1.30% YOY.



Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:

-Scale of China Ferrous Metal Mining and Processing Industry in 2007-2012 (e.g. Total Assets, Number of Enterprises and Employees, etc.)

-Performance of the Industry in 2007-2012 (Output Volume, Sales Revenue, Cost, Profit, etc.)

-Solvency, Performance, Profitability and Development Ability of the Industry



The following enterprises and people are proposed to purchase this report:

-Mining Enterprises and Metal Smelting Enterprises

-Investors and Research Institutes Concerned About Ferrous Metal Industry



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139765/performance-of-china-ferrous-metal-mining-and-processing-industry-2007-2012.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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