Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Performance of China Nitrogenous Fertilizer Manufacturing Industry, 2007-2012 market report to its offering



In recent years, China globally ranks No.1 in the production and consumption of nitrogenous fertilizer. In 2012, China's output volume of nitrogenous fertilizer reached 49.4662 million tons, increasing by 11.3% YOY.







This report provides the general performance data of China nitrogenous fertilizer industry from 2007 to 2012, which includes industry scale, production scale, product structure, sales scale, industrial assets & liabilities and analysis on cost & expense, profit, operating ability, profitability and solvency.







Besides rich data, this report also contains certain demonstration and analysis, providing reference for industrial analysts and investors in making commercial decisions.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139567/performance-of-china-nitrogenous-fertilizer-manufacturing-industry-2007-2012.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###