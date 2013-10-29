Fast Market Research recommends "Performance of China Nitrogenous Fertilizer Manufacturing Industry, 2007-2012" from CRI, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- In recent years, China globally ranks No.1 in the production and consumption of nitrogenous fertilizer. In 2012, China's output volume of nitrogenous fertilizer reached 49.4662 million tons, increasing by 11.3% YOY.
This report provides the general performance data of China nitrogenous fertilizer industry from 2007 to 2012, which includes industry scale, production scale, product structure, sales scale, industrial assets & liabilities and analysis on cost & expense, profit, operating ability, profitability and solvency.
Besides rich data, this report also contains certain demonstration and analysis, providing reference for industrial analysts and investors in making commercial decisions.
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