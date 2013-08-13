Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PERFORMANCE OF CHINA RAILWAY LOCOMOTIVE & MOTOR TRAIN UNIT MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY, 2007-2012 market report to its offering

In China, railway locomotive & motor train unit manufacture refers to the activity of producing powered locomotives and motor train units that are drived by external power supply, storage batteries, compression ignition engines or other methods to tow railway vehicles. Meanwhile, it also refers to manufacturing passenger vehicles, trucks and other special railway vehicles that are used in transporting passengers and commodities.







Railway locomotives and motor train units include:



-diesel locomotives, electric locomotives, steam locomotives



-monolayer or bi-layer railway coaches, sleeping carriages, dining cars, luggage barrows, mail cars, power cars, etc.



-subway electric passenger trains and other motor train units



-boxcars, gondola cars, articulated cars, railway tankers, insulated trucks, etc.



-special railway vehicles for conveying fresh food, automobiles, cement, etc.







Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



-Numbers of Employees and Enterprises in China Railway Locomotive & Motor Train Unit Manufacturing Industry, 2007-2012



-Information About Assets, Liabilities,



-Performance of the Industry in 2007-2012



-Solvency, Performance, Profitability and Development Ability of the Industry



-Industrial Supply and Demand



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139566/performance-of-china-railway-locomotive-motor-train-unit-manufacturing-industry-2007-2012.html

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