Performance Painting Commercial Painting Experts Unveils Tips on Choosing Contractors

Statistics have recently confirmed what many consumers have known all along. A freshly painted sign or storefront, encourages patrons to shop more frequently at businesses than those with washed out, chipped and peeling fronts say survey results. This comes as no surprise to Vancouver painting services spokesperson Richard Harvey.



However, Performance Painting general manager Harvey says, "Commercial painting is more than just painting a storefront. It's a complicated process and picking the right contractor is important. A residential painter pretty much does the same thing all the time. He paints houses, inside and out. But a commercial painter could be painting an apartment complex one week and completing complex restaurants the next. He might be doing staining, wood restoration, sand or glass blasting of virtually any product from any exterior surface, or drywall patching, caulking and wood filling. There is just a lot more to the process than just painting."



Harvey explains when businesses and corporations are looking for a commercial painter to handle their new construction or renovation project, they look for several criteria. "Customers want to know you've been in business for a good number of years, you have solid references and that you're going to use quality products. Of course, they want to know you have solid insurance coverage, too. For example, as commercial painters in Vancouver, Performance Painting has $5 million in general liability insurance coverage. Our clients can rest easy knowing if there are any accidents, we’re covered."



Harvey encourages would-be clients to do their research before hiring contractors, explaining, "A quality company should have a website featuring examples of their work; take a few minutes to view their online picture portfolio that includes their featured projects and to read a few of their client's testimonials. This will give you a good idea of who some of their customers were and how pleased they were with the work." A free estimate is expected, says Harvey and he advises business owners to always ask about what type of guarantee the painting company offers on their workmanship. "If they don't offer a guarantee, this isn't the company you want to be doing business with." he says.



About Performance Painting

Performance Painting has 13 years of specialized exterior staining and painting experience in one of the harshest environment for paint coating in the world. They also have a 5-2-1 guarantee of workmanship on all stain and paint work; this is a guarantee that not only covers paint, but also all labor and materials needed in the event that any warranty work is required. They bring the experience of a dedicated management and professional painters to every job they do, from beginning to end.