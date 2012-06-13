Performance Race Parts Now Offers Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Champion, a major player in development and manufacturing of racing and performance lubricants, announced today the addition of Performance Race Parts as their newest on-line retailer. http://www.performanceraceparts.com



“It is tremendously important in this economy for Champion Racing Oil to find a partner that shares the same interest in promoting motorsports,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Performance Products. “Performance Race Parts will be an outstanding on-line partner to promote our racing oils.”



About Champion Brands, LLC,

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championsusechampion.com