Performance Racing Industry Show to Feature Champion Racing Oils

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The Performance racing Industry Show (PRI), which annually attracts over 55,000 members of the racing industry from 65 countries will have over 1,300 companies exhibiting in 3,200 booths this year. The PRI show is the world’s largest auto racing trade show and a gateway to the worldwide racing marketplace. The show provides a professional business atmosphere where racing retailers, race engine builders, race car fabricators, race engineers and WDs can conduct business face to face with suppliers, preview next year’s hottest new racing products, make buying decisions, and have new lines in inventory for the start of the next racing season.



More than 465,000 people compete each year in auto races held at over 1,300 racetracks across the United States! They’ll spend whatever it takes to reach victory lane. Just as important, brand names such as Champion Oil, established and proven in auto racing get that all-important, word-of-mouth buzz in the performance circles.



“Racing is at the core of our lubricant business”, stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Sales at Champion. “At PRI this year we will continue to build on our valuable relationships with our WD’s, Dealers, Jobbers, and Race Teams”. “It’s a wildly active market, and this huge show is the hub for the performance and racing business.”



Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.