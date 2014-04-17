Performance Team Is Offering Sophisticated Distribution Services at Reasonable Prices

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Performance Team, a highly renowned logistics company, is offering highly sophisticated and strategic distribution services to its clients, at the most reasonable prices. The company, which is headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, offers diverse services to cater to the growing needs of all types of businesses, from Fortune 500 companies to small domestic manufacturers. The company has a large team of skilled and experienced professionals who understand the requirements of modern manufacturers, and thus strives to offer the best services, regardless of the volume of goods that they handle for a specific customer.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “We have been in the industry for close to three decades and have gone through the ups and downs in the manufacturing industry. However, we have always made sure that we offer the best services to all our clients, no matter what service they need. We operate through eleven domestic hubs in the country and have a collective warehouse space of more than 6.6 million square feet and a fleet of more than 350 trucks. We also have the necessary infrastructure and the human resources to adjust to the volume and seasonal fluctuations of our customers”.



The distribution services offered by Performance Team are geared to help manufacturing units with their storage and warehousing needs. The company’s warehouses are state-of-the-art facilities that incorporate all features to guarantee safety and security of all goods. Moreover, the company helps manufacturers eliminate lengthy, costly and binding real estate commitments that they would need if they chose to store their goods at their own location. The company is renowned for these state-of-the-art facilities and their commitment to customer satisfaction.



“We process more than $100 billion worth of wholesale goods each year and have earned a reputation as one of the best supply chain management companies in the United States. We are committed to providing complete customer satisfaction and have incorporated technical solutions for our clients as well, such as real time tracking so the customer can keep track of their goods. Further considering the impact of transportation on the environment, we are also committed to being an environmentally responsible organization by reducing our carbon footprint.” further added the executive.



Performance Team is a highly renowned organization that offers quality distribution, logistics and supply chain management services to its customers in the United States. With over 27 years of industry experience, the company understands the needs of modern manufacturers and thus provides the best services at the most reasonable prices. To know more about the distribution services in Miami offered by the company, visit



About Performance Team

Based in California, Performance Team is a highly recognized and reputed company that offers a wide range of logistics, distribution and supply chain management services to its customers. The company has experience of more than 27 years in the industry and operates a fleet of more than 350 trucks to cater to their clients needs. To find out more about Performance Team, visit



Contact Details:

11204 Norwalk Blvd

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Email: marketing@performanceteam.net

Website: http://www.performanceteam.net/