Performance Team Offers Efficient Logistics Services in Los Angeles

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Located in Santa Fe Springs, California, Performance Team offers efficient and environmentally friendly transportation and logistics services to a variety of manufacturers in Los Angeles. The company has over 27 years of experience in supply chain services and caters to all types of business needs, whether they are domestic manufacturers or Fortune 500 companies.



“Performance Team understands the supply chain requirements of the modern business world, which is more competitive each day. The company offers cross-dock facilities and operates 365 days a year, dispatching its trucks for pick-ups and deliveries,” commented a senior executive of the company during a recent conversation.



The company has the expertise and technology to support the critically time-bound requirements of modern manufacturing and retail industries. From inventory management to consolidation and distribution services, they are ready for a challenge and ensure that deliveries are not delayed. The enterprise has a strong working culture and a range of cross-dock facilities located in major commercial cities in the U.S. To ensure that products are not delayed by holidays, the company operates their trucks year-round for pick-ups and deliveries.



Performance Team expedites distribution according to specific client requirements. As the executive commented, “Our dedicated fleet ensures timely pick-up, efficient and specific consolidation and timely delivery. You can also keep track of the shipment via our online shipment tracking system.”



Performance Team offers a multitude of services, including efficient drayage services to locations throughout the U.S. The company already drays over 50,000 containers each year. They are also associated with major retailers to offer highly customized solutions for dedicated store delivery. At present, Performance Team is serving over 200 stores, with its dedicated management team operating on-site at the retailer’s warehouse. Visit their website for more information on transportation Los Angeles.



About Performance Team

Based in California, Performance Team offers comprehensive supply chain services to the modern manufacturing world. The company, which operates through 11 domestic hubs, has a fleet of 350 trucks and millions of square feet in warehouse space, making it one of the best distribution, trucking and logistics companies. Along with Los Angeles, they also offer logistics Seattle services. Click here for more info about their services.



Contact Information:



Address:

PTGT

11204 Norwalk Blvd

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Email: marketing@performanceteam.net