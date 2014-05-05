Performance Team Offers Highly Sustainable Logistics Solutions at Competitive Rates

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Since its inception almost three decades ago, Performance Team has emerged as a top logistics service provider that offers clients customized logistics solutions at reasonable prices. The logistics and transportation company has a well-maintained fleet of over 350 trucks that process approximately one hundred billion dollars in wholesale goods annually. Performance Team has gained a positive reputation across the U.S. as a responsible and highly efficient logistics and transportation company offering quality customized logistics and deconsolidation needs.



“We are a premiere trucking, distribution, deconsolidation and logistics company, offering beginning to end trucking and logistics solutions at competitive rates. We have eleven domestic hubs across the U.S., with a fleet of over 350 trucks and modern warehousing facilities. Equipped with the most modern amenities that enable us to store all goods safely, our warehouse space consists of about 6.6 million square feet. In order to help businesses grow and run smoothly, we devise customized logistics solutions to each and every client.” a senior official with Performance Team recently stated.



The logistics and transportation service provider strives to always offer highly sustainable solutions at competitive prices. The company is also very environment conscious and works hard to reduce its carbon footprint, use energy efficient technology for day-to-day operations, and to promote the use of environmental friendly products.



Elaborating on the environment cause, the official further added, “We have time and again stated our concern and responsibility towards environment protection. We continuously make our best effort to do our bit for the environment by maintaining and enhancing our environmental causes whenever possible. We are proud to work with businesses that practice the same motto. We also use recycled material as much as possible and encourage our business partners to do the same.”



So, if you are looking for New Jersey distribution services, consider Performance Team for your logistics, deconsolidation, warehousing and transportation needs.



About Performance Team

Performance Team has emerged as a top logistics and transportation service that offers highly sustainable logistics solutions at reasonable rates to clients across the U.S. With a fleet of over 350 trucks, the company processes approximately 100 billion dollars in wholesale goods annually. The company has also established itself as an environmentally friendly logistics and transportation organization. So if you need to find logistics solution in Charleston or any other city, call or visit Performance Teams official website.



Contact details:

Corporate Headquarters:

11204 Norwalk Blvd

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Email: marketing@performanceteam.net

Phone: 866.775.5120 ext. 2271

Website: http://www.performanceteam.net/