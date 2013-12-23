Performance Team Offers the Best Logistics Solutions

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Performance Team is a leader in the transportation and distribution industry. The company understands the time restrictions of the retail and manufacturing companies and strives to provide the best logistics solutions.



One of the company executives said, “Performance team is the perfect blend of technology and expertise in the field of logistics. We are always open to taking up new challenges and projects. We have been in this business for about 27 year and we know it inside out. You can count on us for all kinds of logistics services in Seattle, Los Angeles, Northern California, Inland Empire, Forth Worth, Miami, Charleston, Dallas, New Jersey, Savannah and more.”



Performance Team has been in the logistics business for over two decades. It has served a variety of customers in the United States. The company follows a great strategy in distribution and transportation of company goods, bound to bring profitable results to any client’s business.



“Performance team also specializes in deconsolidation, company expansion, technology and transportation. The company understands the time constraints of manufacturing companies and retail stores and aims to help the clients’ businesses expand and be more profitable,” added the executive.



With its deconsolidation facilities located near ports, Performance Team offers robust services. The company’s facilities are also monitored by a security system 24/7 to ensure that your shipment is safe until it is delivered to its destination. To find out more about Logistics in Charleston, click here.



About Performance Team

Performance Team is a logistics company that services various parts of the United States. Located in Santa Fe Springs, California, Performance Team has a large fleet of trucks to be able to handle any responsibility and have all goods delivered on time. The company operates through 11 domestic hubs with large warehouse, which makes it one of the best and largest logistics service providers in U.S. Performance Team provides logistic services to a long list of happy customers in Charleston, Dallas, LA, Seattle and more. To know more about Logistics in Dallas, click here.



Contact details

Address:

PTGT

11204 Norwalk Blvd

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670



Phone:

Corporate Headquarters:

866.775.5120 ext. 2271

Website: http://www.ptgt.net