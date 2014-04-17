Performance Team Offers Unparalleled Logistics and Transportation Services at the Best Prices

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Based in California, Performance Team has been in the logistics and transportation industry for more than 27 years. It has earned a great reputation over the years for offering great logistics solutions to its clients. The logistics service provider does not compromise the quality of their services.



An executive at Performance Team told us during an interview recently, “We cater to all types of business needs – be it domestic manufacturers or Fortune 500 companies, and we promise quality and effective services to aid in the growth of our clients businesses, all at reasonable prices. We have been in the industry for more than 27 years, which gives us extensive experience in the industry and the ability to provide efficient and expert services to various businesses and modern manufacturing companies.”



The team members at Performance Team understand how important it is for the growth of a business to deconsolidate and have the consignments reach their target market on time. As a result, the company carefully studies these needs and offers flexible yet effective logistics solutions while meticulously optimizing transportation and the timely distribution of goods.



The executive further told us, “We aim for customer satisfaction and we do everything possible at our end to achieve that. We offer the best logistics services and with our operations going through 11 major hubs, a fleet of more than 350 heavy-duty trucks, and 6.6 million square feet of warehouse space strategically located in the United States, we are able to cater to the needs of business owners big and small.”



With such means and inventory at hand, Performance Team has become one of the most reputed and reliable logistics service providers to clients with a variety of needs, from small business owners to large chains. The company has not only helped many businesses grow at a pace that wouldn’t be possible otherwise, but has also helped them become more profitable with each passing day. To contact a logistics & transportation company that you can rely on, visit for more information.



About Performance Team

Performance Team is an undisputed leader in their industry when it comes to providing transportation, consolidation, deconsolidation, distribution and logistics solutions in the U.S. The company has more than 27 years of experience an offers reliable, efficient and expert supply chain logistics, as well as transportation services. The company has a large warehouse space, a fleet of heavy-duty trucks and an experienced and efficient team of professionals, thus enabling the company to take consignments of any size and weight with relative ease. The company has earned a great reputation over the years for offering deconsolidation services among other services. If you want to know more about the company and services offered, visit



Contact details

Performance Team

11204 Norwalk Blvd

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Email: marketing@performanceteam.net



Corporate Headquarters:

866.775.5120 ext. 2271

Website: http://www.performanceteam.net/