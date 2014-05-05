Performance Team Provides Outstanding Logistics Services for Modern Day Businesses

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Performance Team, a leading name in the logistics and supply chain management industry, offers a range of highly efficient logistics services for all modern day businesses. The company, which is headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, has more than two decades of experience in the industry and caters to the logistics and supply chain management needs of a variety of manufacturers and goods producers in the United States. Dedicated to complete customer satisfaction, the company ensures that all goods are moved from point of origin to their final destination according to the exact needs of their clients.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “We completely understand that the success and failure of any modern day business largely depends on logistics and supply chain management. We have years of experience in providing outstanding logistics services to a range of satisfied clients. We have a large team of professionals who make sure that the client’s deadlines are always met. We plan customized logistics solutions for each of our clients to ensure that their goods are moved, handled and distributed in the most efficient manner.”



With over 27 years of experience in the logistics and supply chain management industry, Performance Team operates through eleven domestic hubs and owns a fleet of more than 350 trucks. Recognized as one of the best logistics and supply chain management companies in the United States by several independent sources, Performance Team has more than 6.6 million square feet of warehouse space. With these assets, the company processes more than $100 billion in wholesale goods each year, while ensuring the best services to each individual client that has partnered with the company.



“There are many things that can go wrong during transportation of goods, and that is why product manufacturers and business owners want to partner with the best logistics provider there is. I encourage every business in need of a reliable logistics, warehousing, and transportation company to get in touch with our customer care department. While we cater to the needs of several Fortune 500 companies, we provide the same level of care and expectations to smaller businesses as well. We are confident in our skills and have proven to be a great asset to many businesses”, further added the executive.



Performance Team offers a comprehensive range of logistics and supply chain management services to all its clients. Their services include transportation, deconsolidation, distribution, storage and everything in between. To ensure success, all of the company’s services are strategized by a team of professionals who take into consideration the nature of the business, their level of competition, and other important factors. To know more about the company’s New York logistics service, visit the link provided.



About Performance Team

Headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, Performance Team is a highly renowned organization that provides a complete range of logistics and supply chain management services to businesses across the U.S. The company operates through eleven domestic hubs in North America and caters to all sorts of businesses, from Fortune 500 companies to small local shops. To know more about Performance Team, the best logistics company in Seattle, head over to their official website.



Contact Details:

11204 Norwalk Blvd

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Email: marketing@performanceteam.net

Website: http://www.performanceteam.net/