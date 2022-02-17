Performance Team Sports Continues to Raise Its Game with Wilson Sporting Goods

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2022 -- Trusted by schools for their sporting teams, Wilson has been delivering high-quality gear for over a 100 years. Today, they provide teams with baseball, softball, football, soccer, golf, and tennis products. The company offers the newest looks and technology to up your game and show off your school pride.



As spring fast approaches, and so too another school year nears an end, Wilson offers the newest looks and technology to up your game and show off your school for next year. Their custom designs and personalized text can be tailored for uniforms and equipment. This includes new metallic stamps for footballs. With the help of the team over at Performance Team Sports, their team uniform store Florida will help your school or league with all your basic and customizable equipment and uniform needs. Hassle-free and easy to use, you will also find an extensive catalog of Wilson products and more.



About Performance Team Sports

Performance Team Sports is your one stop shop for team uniforms, gear, and footwear. The company offers high quality products and fast service at a competitive price for school and team sports.