Performance Test: How Does This Hoodie Wear

The Tec Hooded Pullover from Expert Brand has been put to the ultimate test. A hardworking audio engineer who crawls around on the floor, and does a lot of heavy lifting wore the hoodie for over four months. Daily wear and tear and dozens of washes and the Tec Hooded Pullover was as good as new.



The Tec Hooded Pullover from Expert Performance is a 100% microfiber polyester fleece with a front pouch. It's anti-static and anti-microbial and designed to wick moisture away from the body.



The wearer was pleased by the fact that it didn't snag on equipment, was breathable and comfortable in cool weather but not too bulky to wear under a jacket. The major plus? Metal tips on the drawcords that don't crack and prevent the string from getting pulled during washing.



Expert Performance apparel is available online at http://expertbrand.com or via Special Order from Staples Promotional Products



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



