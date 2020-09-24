Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- Perfume Market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% and reach USD 56,983 million by 2026, and the market value as per 2018 was USD 39,406 million.



Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, "Perfume Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Extrait de Parfum, Eau de Perfume, Eau de Toilette, Eau de Cologne, and Eau Fraiche), Product (Mass and Premium), End-User (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026."



Perfume Market Drivers and Restraint :

Rising Disposable Income of Masses to Boost Growth

In emerging countries, the disposable income of people is increasing day by day. It is further up surging their purchasing power. They are thus, spending a lot of money on beauty and personal care products for maintaining hygiene and beautification. Apart from that, the number of awareness campaigns regarding cosmetics is increasing worldwide. Coupled with this, the rising working-class populaces would also affect the market positively. In the urban areas, the standard of living of the masses is rising. It is leading to increasing demand for various scents and fragrances from the younger generation. As per one of our lead analysts, "Approximately 600 million people in India were under the age group of 25 years in January 2018. It proves that India houses the largest number of young population in the entire world." All these factors are set to accelerate the perfume market growth during the forthcoming years.



Get Sample PDF Brochure with COVID19 Impact on Small Satellite Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/perfume-market-102273



List of Significant Manufacturers Perfume Market are:

- Procter & Gamble

- L'Oréal

- Coty

- Unilever

- Natura Cosméticos SA

- Estee Lauder

- Chanel SA

- Puig SL

- J&J

- Avon Products Inc.

- Beiersdorf

- Elizabeth Arden, Inc.

- Other key market players



Regional Analysis-

Increasing Demand for Premium Quality Perfumes to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America. Out of these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth stoked by rising working-class populaces, increasing awareness programs about personal hygiene, high levels of disposable incomes, and surging young population. Apart from these, several existing companies present in this region are working persistently to create new products in developing countries, such as China and India, to gain traction.

Amongst all the countries in this region, China is likely to experience huge growth potential in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rapid shift of consumers towards premium quality perfumes. North America, on the other hand, held USD 13,720 million perfume market share in the year 2018. The region would showcase a steady growth owing to the skyrocketing demand for high-end perfume and flourishing economy.



Browse Complete Summary of research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/perfume-market-102273



Ajmal Launches Aristocrat in India While L'Oréal Unveils YSL Libre Perfume

Key players present in the market are constantly engaging in R&D activities to launch state-of-the-art products and attract consumers. Through this, they are not only gaining more fragrances and scent market revenue but also expanding their product portfolio. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:



Some of the key industry developments in the Perfume Market Include:

- January 2020: Ajmal & Sons, a family-owned perfume business based in the U.A.E., launched its new range of perfumes at Shoppers Stop in India. The company teamed up with the latter to put up the celebrated fragrance brand's new products. The company's luxurious and unique collection is called Prestige. It includes one of the global bestsellers named Aristocrat Eau De Parfum for Him & Her.

- September 2019: L'Oréal, a personal care company headquartered in France, unveiled Libre, its latest Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) perfume. It took eight years to develop the perfume. The company would grow at a fast pace in Western Europe through the launch of this innovative product. Libre is made by utilizing orange blossom, vanilla, and diva lavender. The latter is a plant from Provence. The perfume is available across travel retail outlets in the Middle East and Africa, Europe, America, and India.



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/perfume-market-102273