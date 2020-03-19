Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- The global perfumery glass bottles market size is expected to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 1.49 Billion in 2018.



According to the recent report published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Perfumery Glass Bottles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Translucent, Transparent, and Opaque), Capacity (0-50 ml, 50-150 ml, and >150 ml), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026", The rising inclination of customers towards the packaging of cosmetic products will subsequently escalate the demand for perfumery glass bottles in the forthcoming years.



Furthermore, the growing research and development in the cosmetics industry will enable the healthy growth of the Perfumery Glass Bottles Market in the future. For instance, according to the Cosmetics European Trade Association, The European cosmetics and personal care industry employ approximately 28,800 scientists from a wide range of disciplines, including physics, microbiology, biology, dermatology, dentistry, toxicology, rheology, analytical chemistry, and genetics. There are at least 77 scientific innovation facilities in Europe carrying research in relation to cosmetics.



Additionally, rising regulatory policies for the implication of product safety will spur demand for nontoxic perfumery glass bottles. For instance, The Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) successfully petitions FDA to issue draft guidance for lead impurities in lip products and externally applied cosmetics, providing critical regulatory certainty consistent with international policies.



Request a Sample Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/perfumery-glass-bottles-market-102064



The perfumery glass bottles market executes a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the market. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Perfumery Glass Bottles Market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments.



List of Best Companies in the Perfumery Glass Bottles Market Include;



- Verescence

- Vidraria Anchieta

- Gerresheimer

- Roma International PLC

- SGB Packaging

- Stölzle-Oberglas

- Baralan

- Consol Glass

- Continental Bottle

- DSM Packaging

- Heinz-Glass



Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.



Browse Summary of 120 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Detailed TOC, Tables and Figures: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/perfumery-glass-bottles-market-102064



Announcement of Glass Bottle with SCULPT'in Technology to Spur New Market Opportunities



Verescence, a global leader in glass bottle manufacturing for the perfumery and cosmetics industry, manufactured an exceptional glass bottle with its SCULPT'in technology for Arizona, the first fragrance by fashion brand Proenza Schouler under a license agreement with L'Oréal. Furthermore, the Arizona bottle demonstrates Verescence's innovation capabilities, both in terms of glass and decoration.



The introduction of the new remarkable glass bootle with SCULPT'in technology will bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period owing to the unique and innovative glass. Additionally, "This Verescence's patented technology SCULPT'in revolutionizes the glass bottle forming process and allows us to create singular glass distributions inside bottles blown through a standard neck finish." Sates Samuel Joachim, INPD Director at Verescence.



E-Commerce Penetration to Influence Expansion Process



The increasing globalization and urbanization will aid the Perfumery Glass Bottles Market growth in the foreseeable future. The progression in consumer-oriented strategies will spur demand for consumer goods, which, in turn, will boost the Perfumery Glass Bottles Market revenue. Moreover, the surge in advertisements and marketing strategies by key players to attract customers will augment new sales opportunities for the market in the forthcoming year.



Additionally, the growing trend of online shopping and the penetration of various E-commerce companies will contribute positively to the growth of the Perfumery Glass Bottles Market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in October 2019, Amazon announced its earnings for its third fiscal quarter of 2019, including revenue of $70.0 billion, net income of $2.1 billion, and earnings per share of $4.23 (compared to revenue of $56.6 billion, net income of $2.9 billion, and earnings per share of $5.75 in Q3 2018).



Rising Focus on Beauty & Wellness to Boost Market in Asia Pacific



Asia Pacific is expected to grow profoundly in the forthcoming years and projected witness a CAGR of 5.6% during the period from 2019 to 2026. The growth in the region is attributable to the rising consumption of perfume in countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, and others. The increasing disposable income and preference for beauty & wellness will augment growth in the region.



Order a Single User License Copy at $4850: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102064