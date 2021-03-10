Perie De Indreptat Parul Electrica, Ceramic Hair Brush for Soft and Straight Hair

Piatra Neamt, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- EDINO, a brand known for their high quality consumer goods is pleased to introduce Perie de Indreptat Parul, the electric ceramic hair brush priced at just 33.99 lei. This is a limited period offer and customers who want to have salon styled hair at home, this is an amazing opportunity. There are so many women who want their hair straight. But every time they visit a salon it turns out to be expensive than the previous one. This ceramic hair brush by Edino is a perfect tool and an affordable one at that. "The hair straightening brush is very good. Straightens wet hair and very damp hair. After use, the hair stays beautifully arranged!" says Maria Parala.



With straightening brushes, there are unlimited possibilities of styling the hair that too with ease. The Perie de Indreptat Parul ceramic hair brush is designed to make the hair delicately beautiful. The performance is on par with the tools that are used in a salon. The heating method used here produces brighter and smoother finish in shorter time. Suitable for any type of hair, this ceramic straightening brush is packed with features such as fast heating, special anti-fuel technology, removes static electricity, nourishes the hair, liquid crystal screen, etc. "It is very efficient and does its job properly. It is only good when you are on the run and you do not have time to straighten your hair with the plate. I mention that I have curly hair and it straightens it perfectly. I Recommend!" says Bianca Nedelcu.



To know more visit https://edino.ro/perie-de-indreptat-parul/



Kuala Gold SRL is a company that offers quirky and functional products in phone accessories, pet care, beauty, health and sports, house and garden, kitchen, personal care, car accessories, bed linen, toys and baby care categories.



