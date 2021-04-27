New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The popularity of Cloud Computing and Internet of Things (IoT) will contribute to the growth of the market.



The global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market is forecast to reach USD 32.99 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intrusion detection systems for premises are tailored to suit any size perimeter and gives an effective way to boost security measures. It can be used with an existing security fencing for total coverage. Many large-sized organizations, factories, warehouses, and storage sites can benefit from having a PIDS system in place.



The system initiates warning of any climbing or suspicious activity anywhere on the perimeter in which it is installed. For instance, the system can detect any unwanted intruders during any theft of precious goods, such as steel or copper. The system uses a cable that runs around the existing fencing and alarms when triggered by any movement. From chain link to welded mesh fencing, PIDS can work with everything to improve the perimeter's security. Thus, the system is cost-saving since it does not need the existing fence to be taken out.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Jacksons Fencing, Flir Systems, UTC Climate, Southwest Microwave, Honeywell Interntional Inc, Controls & Security, Future Fibre Technologies, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, CIAS Elettronica Srl, Advanced Perimeter Systems, Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems, Fiber Sensys, Anixter, and Detekion Security Systems, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Services



Support and Maintenance



System Integration



Training



Solutions



Sensors



Others



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Barrier-Mounted



Ground-Based



Free-Standing



Rapidly Deployable



Hybrid



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium Sized Organizations



Large Organizations



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Infrastructure



Military & Defense



Government



Residential



Industrial



Commercial



Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



