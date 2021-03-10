New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The popularity of Cloud Computing and Internet of Things (IoT) will contribute to the growth of the market.



Market Size – USD 11.07 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.5%, Market Trends – The emergence of smart city projects.



The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is forecast to reach USD 32.99 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intrusion detection systems for premises are tailored to suit any size perimeter and gives an effective way to boost security measures. It can be used with an existing security fencing for total coverage. Many large-sized organizations, factories, warehouses, and storage sites can benefit from having a PIDS system in place.



The system initiates warning of any climbing or suspicious activity anywhere on the perimeter in which it is installed. For instance, the system can detect any unwanted intruders during any theft of precious goods, such as steel or copper. The system uses a cable that runs around the existing fencing and alarms when triggered by any movement. From chain link to welded mesh fencing, PIDS can work with everything to improve the perimeter's security. Thus, the system is cost-saving since it does not need the existing fence to be taken out.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2318



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Jacksons Fencing, Flir Systems, UTC Climate, Southwest Microwave, Honeywell Interntional Inc, Controls & Security, Future Fibre Technologies, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, CIAS Elettronica Srl, Advanced Perimeter Systems, Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems, Fiber Sensys, Anixter, and Detekion Security Systems, among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2318



The research report on the global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market is split into:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Services

Support and Maintenance

System Integration

Training

Solutions

Sensors

Others



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Barrier-Mounted

Ground-Based

Free-Standing

Rapidly Deployable

Hybrid



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium Sized Organizations

Large Organizations



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Infrastructure

Military & Defense

Government

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/perimeter-intrusion-detection-systems-market



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Popularity of Cloud Computing and Internet of Things (IoT)

4.2.2.2. Growing concerns regarding security and surveillance

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of availability of expert professionals

4.2.3.2. Expensive

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue…



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Calcium Propionate Market Trends



Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Share



Blood Screening Market Growth



Green Building Materials Market Analysis



Remote Patient Monitoring Market Share



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com