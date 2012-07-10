Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Periodontal Disease - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018 is an essential source of information and analysis on the global periodontal disease market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global periodontal disease market. The report also provides insight on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to bring significant shift in the market positioning of the existing market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insight on the pipeline products within the global periodontal disease sector. GlobalData estimated the global periodontal disease therapeutics market to be valued at $1,607m in 2010. It is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.4% and reach $2,638m in 2018. The treatment of periodontal disease is dominated by dental procedures and techniques such as scaling, root planing and surgery. Additionally, the locally applied antibiotics (LAAs) and systemic applied antibiotics are used as adjunctive/ maintenance therapies. The LAAs and systemic antibiotics commonly prescribed for periodontal disease include Periochip (chlorhexidine), Arestin (minocycline), Atridox (doxycycline) and Periostat (low dose doxycycline). During the historical period 2005-2010, a major barrier for the periodontal disease therapeutics market was the limited awareness among the individuals about the disease. Fear of pain during surgery and costs related with the treatment procedures resulted in low treatment rates. However, due to the efforts of National Insitute of Dental and Craniofacial Research and National Institute of Health (NIH), these inhibitions have reduced over the past couple of years, importantly; this trend is likely to continue in the future, thereby resulting in an increase in the treatment rates. Increasing prevalence of the periodontal disease is a major factor for growth of the market, moreover, it is estimated that the prevalence of periodontal disease would continue to increase through the forecast period 2018.



Annualized global periodontal disease market revenues data from 2005 to 2010, forecast for eight years to 2018.

Pipeline analysis data providing a split across different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends. The key classes of mechanism of action include antibiotics (metronidazole + amoxicillin), KCB-1D (recombinant human fibroblast growth factor).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global periodontal disease market. The key market players covered are Kaken Pharmaceutical, Scil Technology, and Fibrocell.

Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.

Key topics covered include a strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and implications for the future periodontal disease market.



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through review of pipeline products and technologies and by identifying companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global periodontal disease market.

- Drive revenues by understanding key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments and companies likely to impact the global periodontal disease market in future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

- What’s the next big thing in the global periodontal disease market landscape? – Identify, understand and capitalize.



