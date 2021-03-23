Periodontal Therapeutics Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- Periodontal Therapeutics Market: Introduction



Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, "Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market". According to the report, the global periodontal therapeutics market was valued at US$ 537.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Rise in reported cases of periodontitis, rise in global geriatric population and surge in awareness about oral health are projected to drive the global periodontal therapeutics market.



Local Antibiotics Segment to Account for Significant Market Share



Surge in awareness about oral health primarily driven by national and community policies regarding effective control on diet and nutrition risk factors for oral diseases such as periodontal and dental disease, and development of novel products for the treatment of periodontal diseases are expected to provide fillip for antibiotic based treatment options. Companies can also focus on introducing locally applied antibiotics in countries with sizeable population affected with periodontal diseases in order to capitalize on the large unmet needs in these countries.



The growth of the segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by locally applied antibiotics over systemic antibiotics. Local route of drug delivery provides 100-fold higher concentrations of an antimicrobial agent in the subgingival sites in comparison to a systemic drug regimen, which, in turn, reduces the total patient dose by more than 400-fold

Local antibiotics also help in reducing the potential problems associated with the use of systemic antibiotic drugs and can negate the development of drug resistant microbial population in non-oral body sites

Additionally, focus of pharmaceutical companies on the development of improved local antibiotics is expected to further boost the demand for these products



Global Periodontal therapeutics Market: Prominent Regions



North America held the largest share of the global periodontal therapeutics market in 2018. The market in the region is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, driven by presence of key players, high adoption of technological advancements, and highly structured health care industry.

Increase in clinical trials, product launches & approvals, and rise in investment by key players are projected to propel the periodontal therapeutics market in North America



The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the periodontal therapeutics market in the region during the forecast period. People in the U.S. are living longer and keeping more of their teeth in old age. As the elderly population increases, its oral health needs and ability to access care are gaining more attention. An estimated 70% of seniors lack or have limited dental insurance, and fewer than half access dental care each year.

The health care delivery system is changing rapidly with the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. Millions of previously uninsured low-income adults gained coverage under the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansions.



The percentage of people covered by any type of health insurance increased by 1.3 percentage points to 90.9% in 2015, up from 89.6% in 2014. In 2015, private health insurance coverage continued to be more prevalent than public coverage, at 67.2% and 37.1%, respectively.



Global Periodontal therapeutics Market: Key Players



Key players in the global periodontal therapeutics market focus on strengthening their positions in the global market

Players are collaborating with other companies, actively conducting research studies, participating in mergers & acquisitions, and increasing product approvals and launches to secure and strengthen their positions in the global periodontal therapeutics market.

In February 2017, Oral Science announced its decision to launch Fluorimax, a next-generation of fluoride varnishes intended to be used for the treatment of dental caries

Major players operating in the global periodontal therapeutics market include Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Dexcel Pharma, 3M Company, Oral Science, and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



The global periodontal therapeutics market has been segmented as follows:



