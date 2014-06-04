Periodontist Dr. Richard Newhart Now Offering Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP) for Treatment of Gum Disease

Parkersburg, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The most exciting periodontal disease treatment in Parkersburg and Marietta, LANAP is a method of treating gum tissue without painful scraping, scalpel cutting of the tissue, or sutures. Using laser energy, Dr. Newhart selectively removes tartar and infected pocket epithelium from underlying connective tissue. This process is beneficial because it spares the gum tissue, allowing the area to heal and regenerate naturally. Patients have experienced significantly less pain, less bleeding, less swelling, and quicker recovery time with LANAP than they have with traditional surgical techniques.



The procedure may cause new attachment of cementum periodontal ligament to the root surface. This may help reverse moderate to severe bone loss by regrowing bone in some cases. LANAP can stimulate existing stem cells to form new root surface coating and new connective tissue on tooth roots and new bone. This is not possible with traditional scaling and root planing or scraping of the root surface.



LANAP has been FDA-approved since 2004 for advanced gum disease treatment for Parkersburg and Marietta. Dr. Newhart started using the LANAP laser in his office in 2008. The LANAP procedure targets the bad bacteria that causes bone loss rather than cutting away the gum tissue, favoring regeneration of tissue rather than removal or amputation.



For more information on LANAP visit Dr. Richard Newhart online at www.thegumdr.com or call 304-422-4867.



About Dr. Richard Newhart

Since 1989, Dr. Richard Newhart has been the leader in gum disease treatment in Parkersburg and Marietta. By keeping up with advancing gum treatment technology, advanced dental implant training, use of both the LANAP laser and WaterLase laser the practice is consistently able to offer their patients the shortest procedure times and highest quality care. Dr. Newhart’s periodontal user friendly website allows patients to make appointments and gather valuable information before making gum treatment decisions.



For more information and educational videos about Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure technique visit www.thegumdr.com.