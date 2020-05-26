Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Peripheral interventions market is projected to amass substantial gains owing to technological advancements and growing number of cancer and vascular disease cases. Peripheral vascular intervention can be defined as a minimally invasive outpatient procedure which is used as a treatment for peripheral artery disease, an ailment that causes buildup of plaque inside the patient's arteries that lead to the head, intestines, arms, and legs.



The buildup of plaque is also known as atherosclerosis. The aim of peripheral vascular intervention procedures is to reinstate the blood flow to the lower extremities, eradicating numbness, pain or need to amputate that extremity.



Specialists usually employ two methods namely angioplasty & stents, and atherectomy. Angioplasty is an intervention method that is minimally invasive and uses a catheter that is balloon-tipped so as to dilate the artery. Once the balloon is blown up at the site of the blockage, it compresses the plaque against the artery wall, thereby increasing the blood flow. A stent is sometimes used to prevent the artery from getting blocked again.



Atherectomy is an intervention that is non-surgical in nature and eradicates plaque by using a catheter fitted with either a drill or a sharp blade at its tip. The removed plaque is either caught by the end of the catheter or it is broken up and released safely into the bloodstream.



Endovascular techniques like angioplasty and stenting are a good option for patients with extreme PAD which involves both the upper and lower extremities, carotid arteries, and renal arteries.



The peripheral interventions market is bifurcated into product, application, end-use, and regional landscape.



Based on product the market is categorized into catheters, sheath, stents, guide wires, atherectomy devices, IVC filters, thrombectomy devices, embolic devices, and others. The main factor driving the demand for embolic devices is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular, peripheral and neurovascular disorders. Embolic protection devices are being used routinely in carotid stenting and are being tested for peripheral and renal artery interventions.



Most of these devices are approved by the FDA for the interventions of carotid artery stenting and coronary saphenous vein grafts, but doctors generally use them for percutaneous surgical procedures to protect patients from embolisms.



With respect to application, the market is segmented into cancer, vascular disease, total, and others. The other application segment is likely to witness growth owing to growing adoption of unhealthy diet including excessive fat and sugar content, which when coupled with reduction in physical exercise has escalated number of people suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer.



Based on end-use the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, catheterization laboratories, and others. Among these, the growing preferences of patient population to undergo treatment in hospitals will boost the growth of the hospitals segment.



From a regional frame of reference, government initiatives and policies across Latin America are playing a major role in developing peripheral interventions industry in the countries throughout the region.