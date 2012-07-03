Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment That Is Effective Is Featured at Power Health Rehab & Wellness

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- According to statistics, about 4 percent of people over the age of 55 have been diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy.



This condition, which causes people to feel pain in their feet and hands, is not always fully understood. For example, while many people mistakenly believe that only diabetics or patients with multiple sclerosis can get peripheral neuropathy, in reality, the condition can affect just about anyone.



Another common misconception about peripheral neuropathy is that because people typically have symptoms in just their hands and feet, it means the problem is centered in these two areas of the body. In reality, peripheral neuropathy is a very complex health issue that involves not only neurological aspects but also problems with hormones, immunity and nutrition.



A Reno chiropractor clinic has been getting a lot of attention lately for its innovative and effective methods that can help people with peripheral neuropathy get relief from their pain.



Power Health Rehab & Wellness offers help for peripheral neuropathy sufferers in Reno NV through a combination of functional medicine and chiropractic neurology. Rather than simply prescribe costly medications that often fail to work, the doctors at Power Health Reno take the time to work closely with their patients, reviewing and assessing all of the systems in their bodies, and identifying the various triggers that can cause peripheral neuropathy.



Dr. Martin Rutherford is the director of the Reno-area clinic. Over the past 30 years, he has successfully treated over 20,000 patients without the use of drugs or surgery. Known for being truly concerned about the health and well-being of his patients, Dr. Rutherford has helped many people become pain-free. Dr. Rutherford is also the author of the book “Power Health—Back to Basics.”



A native of Grass Valley, Dr. Randall Gates graduated in 2009 as valedictorian of his class at Life Chiropractic College West in San Francisco, Calif. Dr. Gates uses his skills as a chiropractic neurologist to treat people suffering from peripheral neuropathy as well as other neurological issues like vertigo, dizziness and stroke.



Along with a coordinated non-drug approach, Drs. Rutherford and Gates work to correct the imbalances in the hormonal, G.I. and immune systems of their patients. By treating the whole person rather than just their painful hands and feet, the chiropractors from Power Health Rehab & Wellness are helping Nevada residents finally enjoy pain-free lives.



