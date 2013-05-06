Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Growth - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Peripheral Vascular Devices Market (Peripheral Vascular Stents, PTA Balloon Catheters, Guidewires, IVC Filters, Atherectomy, Chronic Total Occlusion, Embolic Protection Devices, Synthetic Surgical Grafts, Aortic Stents) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- The research report on the peripheral vascular devices market provides detailed analysis of the global market and helps in understanding the driving forces for the growth of these devices. The report also provides analysis of major segments such as peripheral vascular stents, peripheral transluminal angioplasty balloon catheters, PTA guidewires, atherectomy devices, chronic total occlusion devices, aortic stents, synthetic surgical grafts, embolic protection devices and inferior vena cava filters. Market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2010 to 2018 has been given for each segment and its sub-segment, in terms of USD million, calculating growth rates from 2012 to 2018, considering 2011 as the base year for calculations.
The market has been segmented geographically into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Market size and forecast is provided for each of these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the peripheral vascular devices market and future opportunities are provided in the report.
Competitive landscape for each of the product types is highlighted and market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Market shares of the key players for 2011 are provided, and recommendations to accentuate market shares and ensure sustainability are provided in this report. Key market player profiles in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R.Bard Inc., Cordis Corporation, Medtronic and others.
The global peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into the following categories:
Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Segment
Peripheral vascular stents
Peripheral transluminal angioplasty balloon catheters
PTA guidewires
Atherectomy devices
Chronic total occlusion devices
Aortic stents
Synthetic surgical grafts
Embolic protection devices
Inferior vena cava filters
Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
