Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- GBI Researchs report, Peripheral Vascular Devices Market to 2018 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Endovascular Procedures Presents Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers provides key data, information and analysis for the global peripheral vascular devices market. It examines the market and competitive landscape and trends for the eight market segments: stent grafts, peripheral vascular stents, Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) balloons, peripheral embolic protection devices, Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCFs), synthetic surgical grafts, peripheral guidewires and PTA peripheral Drug-Eluting Balloons (DEBs). It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments and analyzes the market dynamics. The report also looks at the pipeline products in each segment and gives details regarding important M&A activity. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



Browse full Report : http://www.researchmoz.us/peripheral-vascular-devices-market-to-2018-increasing-demand-for-minimally-invasive-endovascular-procedures-presents-growth-opportunities-for-manufacturers-report.html



Scope



- Key market geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil

- Market size data for the eight peripheral vascular devices segments: stent grafts, peripheral vascular stents, PTA balloons, peripheral embolic protection devices, IVCFs, synthetic surgical grafts, peripheral guidewires and PTA peripheral DEBs

- Annualized market revenue data with forecasts from 2011 to 2018, as well as company share data for 2011

- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the peripheral vascular devices market

- Information on the leading players and technologies in the market



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global peripheral vascular devices market

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines

- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies

- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return

- Identify the next big thing in the in the peripheral vascular devices market landscape, understand it and capitalize on it

- Make more informed business decisions using the reports insightful and in-depth analysis of the global peripheral vascular devices market and the factors shaping it



Browse Report With TOC : http://www.researchmoz.us/peripheral-vascular-devices-market-to-2018-increasing-demand-for-minimally-invasive-endovascular-procedures-presents-growth-opportunities-for-manufacturers-report.html