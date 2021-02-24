New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market is forecast to reach USD 1.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC or PIC line), which is also called a percutaneous indwelling central catheter, is a type of of intravenous access. It can be applied for a prolonged period like for extended antibiotic therapy, long chemotherapy regimens, and for administration of substances, among others. A PICC is inserted in the arm in a peripheral vein like basilic vein, brachial vein, or cephalic vein, followed by which it is advanced proximally towards the heart through increasingly larger veins till it reaches cavoatrial junction or distal superior vena cava. It is usually inserted by physician assistants, physicians, specially trained certified registered nurses respiratory therapists, radiologist assistants, and radiologic technologists using chest radiographs, fluoroscopy, and ultrasound to ascertain its insertion and ensure placement.



The insertion process is a sterile procedure; however, it doesnot require an operating room. When it is performed in homecare, an appropriate sterile field is needed to be maintained throughout the procedure. Supporting market factors like the rise in the incidence rate of chronic conditions, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector are propelling the growth of the market. In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by the region is attributed to expanding healthcare sector, rising geriatric population and high incidence rate of chronic conditions.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2441



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market and profiled in the report are:



Bard Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Vygon S.A, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Inc., Medical Component Inc., and Argon Medical Devices, Inc.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Conventional Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

Power injected Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters



Design Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Multiple Lumen

Double Lumen

Single Lumen



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Intravenous Fluids

Chemotherapy

Blood Transfusions

Other drugs



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Hospitals

Nursing Facility

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare



Browse Complete Report "Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/peripherally-inserted-central-catheters-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2441



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Refractories Market Analysis



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Trends



Stainless Steel Forging Market Growth



Genome Editing Market Demand



Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market Size



Arthroscopy Market Share



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com