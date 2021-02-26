Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The global peristaltic pumps market is projected to be valued at USD 1,906.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Peristaltic pumps are witnessing high demand, due to their growing application in the water & wastewater treatment industry. In wastewater treatment plants, peristaltic pumps are commonly used as primary sludge pumps. In several cases, application of peristaltic pumps eliminates the requirement for maceration before pumping to avoid ragging. The design of peristaltic pumps enables them to adeptly avoid wear caused by abrasive solid materials. Furthermore, peristaltic pumps are quite effective at pumping wastewater having trapped gases, such as hydrogen peroxide and chlorine, by pumping the accumulated gas through the tubing while upholding a continuous water flow and without causing vapor lock.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Peristaltic Pumps market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Peristaltic Pumps market.



Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Ingersoll Rand Inc. made an announcement about the purchase of Albin Pump SAS (Albin), a company based in Montelimar, France. The acquisition is intended to expand the fluid management technology offerings of Ingersoll Rand Inc.

The peristaltic hose pumps segment held a significant market share in 2019. The most significant benefit offered by a peristaltic hose pump is its ability to operate at a high pressure.

A peristaltic pump is a non-siphoning pump, which prevents fluid backflow into the system, resulting in enhanced precision during dispensing

The paints & coatings segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The versatility of peristaltic pumps can reliably manage a wide variety of paints and coatings ranging from water-thin liquids to highly viscous fluids.

Europe held a substantial market share in 2019, due to strict legislative policies about water and wastewater treatment, including the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD) and Water Framework Directive (WFD). Also, rise in the prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases and growth of elderly population drive the demand for peristaltic pumps in the pharmaceutical application, thereby boosting the market in the region.

Key market participants include Verder Group, Wanner Engineering Inc., Gilson Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Flowrox Oy, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Randolph Austin, WELCO Co. Ltd., IDEX Corporation, and Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd.



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Peristaltic Hose Pumps

Peristaltic Tube Pumps

Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Up to 30 psi

30–50 psi

50–100 psi

100–200 psi

Above 200 psi



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medical

Food & Beverage

Mining

Chemical Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Paints & Coatings

Others



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Peristaltic Pumps market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are driving forces keeping the prospects of the Peristaltic Pumps market across different countries high?

Who are the prominent market players and what is their approach to stay competitive?

What are some of the key trends in the Peristaltic Pumps industry?

What are the major challenges expected to hinder the growth of the industry in the coming years?

What opportunities can the business owners bank on to generate more profits and reduce cost?



