Peritoneal Dialysis & Hemodialysis Market Worth $83.21 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- The report “Dialysis Market [(Hemodialysis - Machine, Dialyzer, Bloodlines, Concentrates, Services), (Peritoneal Dialysis - Cycler, Catheter, Dialysate, CCPD, CAPD, IPD), (End Users - Hospital, Independent Dialysis Center, Home Dialysis)] – Global Forecast to 2018”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



Browse 147 market data tables and 77 figures spread through 393 pages and in-depth TOC on “Dialysis Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dialysis-market-1279.html



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The market is estimated at $61.60 billion in 2013 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2013 to 2018, to reach $83.21 billion by 2018.



The global dialysis market is categorized into two broad segments, namely, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis (products and services) market has been further classified into center use hemodialysis and home hemodialysis, whereas the peritoneal dialysis (products and services) market has been further classified into continuous cycling peritoneal dialysis (CCPD), continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD), intermittent PD, and PD Plus therapy. Furthermore, based on the type of end users, the global dialysis market has been segmented into in-center dialysis and home dialysis.



A number of factors such as the increasing number of end stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension are stimulating the demand for dialysis treatment. Furthermore, growth in aging population, low preference of patients for kidney transplantation, technological advancements, and substantial government healthcare expenditure on the treatment of ESRD are propelling the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis products and services market. Evolution of new dialysis modalities (such as home hemodialysis and nocturnal dialysis) and emerging markets such as China and India represent high growth opportunities for market players.



As of 2013, North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) holds the largest share of the global dialysis market. This large share is attributed to the presence of a large number of dialysis patients in the U.S., high reimbursement rates, and the high adoption rate of new technologies in the North American dialysis market. However, the Asia-Pacific dialysis market is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. A number of factors such as the increasing number of independent dialysis centers, increasing awareness about dialysis treatment modalities, and favorable changes in the reimbursement and healthcare insurance policies are propelling the demand for dialysis products and services in the Asia-Pacific region.



The major players in the global dialysis market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (U.S.), Gambro AB (Sweden), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Diaverum Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Medical Components, Inc. (U.S.), Covidien (Ireland), and NxStage Medical, Inc. (U.S.)



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