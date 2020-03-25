Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The rising prevalence of end stage renal disease and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment are anticipated to drive the global peritoneal dialysis market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled "Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025." According to the study, the global peritoneal dialysis market will rise at 6.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 6,077.2 Mn by 2025 from US$ 3,589.9 Mn.



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Peritoneal Dialysis Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Peritoneal Dialysis Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Key Players Operating in The Peritoneal Dialysis Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

- Baxter International Inc.

- Fresenius Kabi

- Medtronic

- Utah Medical Products

- Glomeria Therapeutics

- Poly Medicure Ltd.

- Cook Medical

- CardioMed Supplies Inc.

- Medical Components, Inc.

The automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) segment emerged as the most attractive therapy type in the past. It is one of the preferred types of renal replacement treatment among people suffering from end-stage renal diseases. In 2015, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) published an article, which stated that about 60% of the patients in the U.S., diagnosed with peritoneal dialysis prefer APD rather than other treatment methods, while the number of people opting for APD in Europe is 50%. This is because of the recent advancements in the technology, increasing popularity of the cycler, and new product developments that APD is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant on Account of Better Growth Opportunities from Developed Nations

The number of people affected by renal problems is increasing by the day, especially in under developed or developing areas with limited access to healthcare facilities. The launch of awareness programs by governments of such nations are helping the market for peritoneal dialysis to gain more traction. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a faster rate due to the advent of new technology, and increasing number of healthcare and medical centers in the region. In 2017, Asia Pacific generated a revenue of US$ 1,194.1 Mn owing to the rising adoption of peritoneal dialysis in the developing nations of China and India. Government support and adequate reimbursement policies will help the market in the region to emerge dominant during the forecast period.



