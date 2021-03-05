Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Peritoneal Dialysis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.73 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include higher incidences of kidney diseases, lifestyle diseases & chronic diseases that affect the function of the kidneys of removing the waste product from the blood. Technological advancement in healthcare equipment & diagnosis solutions and higher investment in the healthcare systems are some of the supplementary factors that help drive the market growth.



Important the study on Peritoneal Dialysis market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



Key players in the market Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care, among others.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Peritoneal Dialysis market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis



Regional Landscape section of the Peritoneal Dialysis report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of hypertension & diabetes



4.2.2.2. Technological advancement in healthcare industry



4.2.2.3. Higher preference for the peritoneal dialysis over the hemodialysis



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Constraint in efficient implementation



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)



5.1.2. Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)



Chapter 6. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Device



6.1.2. Peritoneal Dialysis Solution



6.1.3. Peritoneal Dialysis Set



6.1.4. Catheter



6.1.5. Others



Chapter 7. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



7.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Home-Based Dialysis



7.1.2. Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis



Continue…!



The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the healthcare instruments & techniques and growing incidences of chronic diseases, and a huge economic development along with a mentionable shift in the patient preference for a better treatment system deliberately help propel the market enforcement.



