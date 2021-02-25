Peritoneal Dialysis Market Growth Worth USD 5.30 Billion by 2026 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The Peritoneal Dialysis Market is estimated to reach USD 5.30 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic diseases along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.



Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a method of dialysis that uses dialysis solution and the inner lining of the abdomen to drain blood when the kidneys are not functioning efficiently. This method is mostly performed at home and principally works to remove excess waste products and fluid from the blood. ESRD (End-stage renal disease), which is generally known as kidney failure is a significant factor for the growth of the market. Diabetes is the most usual cause of ESRD, whereas high blood pressure is the second most common cause of ESRD. High blood pressure and diabetes are the most common chronic disease among the global population, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation due to stringent regulations regarding kidney transplantation in several countries are some of the factors that are responsible for stimulating the market growth globally. However, lack of awareness and limited demand in underdeveloped countries are some of the factors that may hinder the market growth. The rise in demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment and increased opportunities in weak and emerging markets can create future opportunities further.



Key participants include –



Baxter International

Nipro

B. Braun Melsungen

DaVita Healthcare Partners

Covidien

Dialysis Clinic

Fresenius Medical Care

Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings

Medical Components

Huaren Pharmaceutical

NephroPlus

Northwest Kidney Centers

Satellite Healthcare

NxStage Medical

Renal Services

Sandor

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

U.S. Renal Care



To Get Sample Copy of Report visit: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1376



Due to the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising number of chronic diseases along with several initiatives initiated by the government, North America accounts for the largest share of 35.3% of the market in 2018.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market on the basis of Type, End user, Product and region:



By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)



By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



To get a Discount on the Peritoneal Dialysis Market Report, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1376



Further key findings from the report suggest



Peritoneal dialysis is the cleansing of blood along with the elimination of extra fluids by using the peritoneal membrane, the body's natural filter.

Hemodialysis is a method of pumping out the blood to an artificial kidney system and is returned to the body by the help of tubing accessories.



Peritoneal membrane is the lining that circles the abdominal cavity including stomach, spleen, liver, and intestines.

CAPD type segment is expected to grow at a rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, due to portability, low cost, and freedom from machines.



Growing population, increasing rates of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure are the fundamental factors which are boosting the growth of the market across the globe.

A growing aging population that needs long term care requirements, raising awareness about hospital-acquired infections and growing usage of technologies among patients are few factors that are expected to expand usage rates.



Hospital based dialysis segment accounts for a market share of 31.2% in 2018.

Innovative product development and collaborative developments are some critical strategic initiatives taken by the players in this industry to point their mark in the competition.



The presence of unique diagnostic and therapeutic medical technologies that enable quick and accurate diagnosis is the primary factor for the growth of this segment…Continued



Read More @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/peritoneal-dialysis-market



Table of Content –



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Technological advancement in healthcare industry

4.2.2.2. Growing incidences of hypertension & diabetes

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complicated process

4.2.3.2. Lack of knowledge

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1376



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



Browse More Reports –



Metal Casting Market



Cancer Stem Cells Market



Biotech Ingredients Market



Activated Carbon Market



Industrial Insulation Market



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370