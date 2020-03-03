Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to Hit USD 6077.2 Mn by 2025 - Global Analysis by Key Players Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic, Utah Medical Product

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Reach US$ 6077.2 Mn by 2025, Increasing Per-capita Income to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights. The global peritoneal dialysis market is expected to gain from increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as kidney failure and others. Recently Fortune Business Insights published a report, titled "Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (CAPD, APD), Product (Cyclers, Fluids), End User (Home health care and Hospitals) and Geography Forecast till 2025." As per the report, in 2017 the global peritoneal dialysis market was worth US$ 3589.9 Mn. The global market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6% and reach US$ 6077.2 Mn by the end of 2025. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global peritoneal dialysis market.



As stated in the report, in 2017 the Asia Pacific peritoneal dialysis market was valued at US$ 1194.1 Mn. The region is also anticipated to hold a significant share in the global market during the forecast period 2018-2025. The Asia Pacific market is driven by the high prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the region. Moreover, liberal reimbursement policies and increasing government support for healthcare services in the region is likely to contribute to the Asia Pacific peritoneal dialysis market expansion. India and China are some of the fastest growing economies in the world and are attracting a lot of investments. Baxter (a leading player in the healthcare industry) is expanding its operations in China and India. This in response is likely to propel growth the global market. North America also held a significant share in the global market in 2017. However, the region may grow at a relatively slower CAGR during the forecast period. The growth witnessed is attributable to the smaller patient pool in the region compared to Asia Pacific and other regions.



Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Stood Out as Most Preferred Treatment



In terms of type, the continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) segment emerged dominant in the global market in 2017. The segment accounted for 53% of the global market in the given year. However, the automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) segment is anticipated to expand at a relatively higher CAGR. The growth witnessed is attributable to increasing patients preferring to choose APD, backed by recent technological advancements in the segment. This is expected to fuel the demand for peritoneal dialysis solutions.



According to an article published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information in 2015. In the U.S. among the patients undergoing peritoneal dialysis 60% choose APD, and in Europe, only 50% patients choose APD. The adoption of automated peritoneal dialysis is increasing and is likely to increase the growth rate in the global market.



The global market will gain significant impetus from the rising awareness about the advantages that peritoneal dialysis offers such as flexible treatment and reduced hospital visits. On the contrary high cost and complications associated with peritoneal dialysis machine and equipment is a major factor that may hamper the growth in the global market.



Baxter Expanding its Operations in India and China



Baxter, is leading the global peritoneal dialysis market at present and is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period as well. The growth witnessed is attributable to company's diverse product portfolio and strong brand presence across the global. This is likely to increase the competition and propel growth in the market. Some of the companies operating in the global market are Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Utah Medical Products Inc., Glomeria Therapeutics, Poly Medicure Ltd., Cook Medical Inc., CardioMed Supplies Inc., and Medical Components Inc.



