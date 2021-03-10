Piatra Neamt, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- EDINO is pleased to present Periuta de Dinti Electrica, an electric toothbrush with 4 interchangeable heads priced at just $19.99 lei as against the original price of $60.00 lei. What makes this electric toothbrush special is the uniform rotations which contribute to completely clean and white teeth. And since there are four separate heads available, a family of four can easily use one electric toothbrush instead of getting four different ones. The heads are colored with different colors for easy identification. The toothbrush holder makes it easy to place it in the bathroom. This tool operates with batteries and hence can be carried anywhere without the need for electricity. The plastic guard for every head keeps it clean and hygienic.



"Electric toothbrush much more efficient than a normal one. You can feel the difference from the first uses!" says Bodescu Vasilica. It is the cheapest and most effective tool that helps in maintaining good oral hygiene. Following the recommended dental practices is always better than going through the pain. These practices also avoid bad breath, gum diseases, plaque formation, etc. The Periuta de dinti Electrica does just that. This tool too makes a perfect and a thoughtful gift. "I recommend with confidence! Especially if you have small children. It's interactive for them, and tickles them a little ? my boy is now brushing his teeth with pleasure", says Andreea Alexandrescu.



To know more visit https://edino.ro/periuta-de-dinti-electrica/



About https://edino.ro/

Kuala Gold SRL is a company that offers quirky and functional products in phone accessories, pet care, beauty, health and sports, house and garden, kitchen, personal care, car accessories, bed linen, toys and baby care categories.



Media Contact



Kuala Gold SRL

Address: Romania, Piatra Neamt, Neamt Strata Drags Voda 125 Zip 610054

Phone: 0748082107

Website: https://edino.ro/periuta-de-dinti-electrica/