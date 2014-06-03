Periwinkle Inn Announces Discounted Rates for Visitors of Coast Guard Base Graduations

Cape May, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- With Memorial Day passing, beach season has officially arrived. Offering some of the finest beaches in New Jersey, historic estates and sites, as well as a number of fun filled events, Cape May is a sought after destination during the summer. The town is home to the fifth largest Coast Guard base in the country, and families frequently visit in the summer. The Periwinkle Inn, a freshly remodeled, boutique-like hotel on Beach Avenue, is pleased to announce they are offering special rates for those visiting the Coast Guard base this summer.



A landscape featuring some of the most beautiful views of the area, and a close walk to all the favorite scenes, the Periwinkle Inn has the space to accommodate all travelers. Whether visiting the Coast Guard base as a single guest, or up to six guests, the hotel will provide a comfortable, cozy environment during a stay in Cape May. The Coast Guard training center is set to graduate six companies this summer, and those planning their trips can inquire about special rates when making their reservation.



The hotel is equipped with a number of amenities so guests can feel right at home. Depending on the size of the room and the number of guests, rooms feature kitchenettes complete with microwaves and refrigerators, as well as flat-screen TVs and private balconies. When on the hotel grounds, take advantage of the swimming pool surrounded by their luscious gardens, and play shuffleboard before walking to the beach for the day.



Just over two miles away from the Coast Guard base, families and friends that visit their loved ones are sure to enjoy their stay at Periwinkle Inn. Whether a June or July graduation, book the reservation today.



About Periwinkle Inn

The hotel was remodeled in 2013 to modernize the look and feel of the property. The Periwinkle Inn offers its guest’s seven separate types of rooms, all with a picturesque view of Cape May from its ideal location on Beach Avenue. They are in close proximity to a number of restaurants, shopping destinations, and historical sightseeing locations. Guests will receive first class treatment from the friendly staff for the duration of their stay.



To hear more, please visit http://www.periwinkleinn.com/.