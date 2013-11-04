PerksCard Benefit Rewards All Employees

Islandia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Allowing employees to feel appreciated with discounts and incentive programs that can be personalized to fit their lifestyle is extremely beneficial to all parties involved, according to researchers of human behaviour. Such research should influence the PerksCard Office of HR and promotion of the incentive schemes available through this membership should be highlighted in order for more companies to engage in such a beneficial rewards program. A beneficiary of this scheme will be able to use discounts that suit their needs and wants while they are at home or while they are travelling, so the PerksCard benefit is different for each individual and will be appreciated on many more levels then single option rewards.



PerksCard users are able to access the most recent advantages via PerksCard mobile. Having the options of in-store redemption deals, online link discounts, toll free call rewarded with discount codes or printable coupons gives every consumer the chance to use the benefits in any way they see fit. Unlike a trip or a company picnic where participation is required, many people find the independence just as rewarding as the benefit and are truly satisfied. The feeling of fulfilment with the employer may become even greater, especially with a PerksCard membership, because some discounts may help the recipient more than was originally expected. Behaviour research notes that if a recipient of benefits deems them personally exceptional, they tend to participate more in the company as a whole and care more about the job they perform. This becomes a winning proposition for all individuals involved.



Companies that tend to participate in incentive schemes usually have employees that want to be more open and involved with the future of the company. Some smaller organizations may be able to provide events that all the employees will enjoy; however, companies with over 1000 employees need a way to please this mass amount of individuals. PerksCard is available for those companies and organizations, so appreciation can be shown from the business, with something to fit everyone. PerksCard Twitter posts can keep you up to date with the latest news or offerings locally or at thousands of businesses across the United States.



About office dynamics

The dynamics of an office or business are affected by plenty of external situations; however, it is important to keep the dynamics in check. Using incentive plans or reward systems, such as making employees a PerksCard member, seems to allow the dynamics to remain consistent and also keep everybody happy. All participants should feel included and a sentiment of mutual respect and appreciation will become evident if the program initiated is a success.



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