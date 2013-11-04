PerksCard Office of HR Understands Employee Happiness Is Important

Islandia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- For a PerksCard member, and other employers, employee benefits are an integral part of reassuring that there is overall satisfaction within the job place, according to Internet research. It is also noted within such research that satisfied employees remain more loyal to employers and try harder within their field of work if they are driven by incentives, which lessens employee turnover rates exponentially. Human Resource departments appreciate statistics similar to these, so many will understandably promote providing a PerksCard benefit within the package of incentives offered to each employee.



PerksCard membership allows users to use and exchange discounts at thousands of different businesses across the US. Since the benefits can be redeemed in store, online, with downloadable coupons, or via a toll free call, the marketability is seemingly boundless for those that accept the PerksCard. Employees that hold the card and can reap the ever expanding benefits should be quite pleased to, making this a benefit that is very usable and should be greatly appreciated. The app is easily accessed by mobile to find local deals, while travelling, and PerksCard Twitter is advantageous for announcements of new discounts or possible onetime special offers for daily or weekly specials.



Local businesses are not the only associates with the PerksCard program; national brands and many familiar locations across the U.S. are also involved with the scheme. Allowing travellers to find discounts in areas all over the country is entirely beneficial to them, but also to the marketing of the business and a growing customer base. A PerksCard member will state that the rewards they receive by simply taking time to search at www.perkscard.com for local incentives have created vacations and trips away from home much more enjoyable and memorable. Exposure via the Internet is beneficial to all associations offering the PerksCard to their members or employees also, if only because visibility of a logo or a product is a simple form of advertising. To find the PerksCard mobile app, search for PerksCard on your mobile.



About employee benefits

Health insurance, pension plans, retirement options, incentive schemes, and club memberships are just a few benefits that some employers offer in order to promote stability and encourage employee retention. Profit sharing and monetary offerings are usually reserved for upper management, but discount programs and memberships that can be afforded companywide are extremely positive plans that can improve overall employee satisfaction, by making them feel appreciated. Reduction of turnover will improve the bottom line of any business, so offering some type of employee benefit is favourable.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Perks

msparacia@perkscard.com

Islandia, NY 11749

http://WWW.Perkscardnetwork.com