Permanent: Kim Carmichael Launches Acclaimed Contemporary Romance Series - Giving Romantic Tattoos a Gripping New Significance.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- While the love depicted in contemporary romance novels can plot any course, few take the unique yet surprisingly-engrossing direction as Kim Carmichael’s ‘Indelibly Marked’ series. Focusing on the life of a celebrity Hollywood tattoo artist, Carmichael has already seen her work chosen as a finalist in the Assent Publishing's Great Romance Contest.



‘Permanent’, the series’ first volume, depicts just how calculated an account can really be.



Synopsis:



Always on the outside looking in, accountant, Lindsay Stevens, has calculated her transformation from a small town, nerdy bookkeeper to a sleek, high-powered accountant down to the last penny. With all her checks finally in balance, she moves to California to start a new life free of her embarrassing past she never wants revealed.



As Hollywood's hottest tattoo artist, Shane Elliott thrives on standing out. Charismatic and free of commitments, he travels through life with a wink and a smile, hiding the letters he receives from the IRS as if they don't exist. Now with bills to pay and tax collectors breathing down his back, for the first time in his life Shane can't charm his way out of his situation. However, when his new neighbor literally falls into his life, he knows he has struck gold once again.



Though Lindsay tries to keep her distance, she suddenly finds herself trying to hide her true self as she thrust into a world she doesn't think she belongs, but can't resist. In his good-time life, Shane must discover there is more to life than a party if he wants something more. With their lives intertwined, the two must learn accept each other, themselves and their love. Worlds collide as they decide what is truly permanent.



Permanent is the first book in the Indelibly Marked Series that follows the lives and loves of those surrounding Permanent Tattoo.



As the author explains, her narratives are wholly unique.



“You don’t often see a tattoo artist featured in a contemporary romance novel. If you do, an accountant would be the last lover you’d expect him to fall for! In all, this ten-part series will chronicle one of the literary world’s most tumultuous yet fascinating relationships,” says Carmichael.



Continuing, “I’m passionate about getting people involved with the series. To that end, I am hosting the first annual Romancing The Tattoo Contest, which invites tattoo artists from around the world to submit their most romantic tattoo. Judges include the renowned artist, Kirk Alley of Kirk Alley's 1111 Tattoo Studio and Lisa Hochstein of The Real Housewives of Miami.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“This book completely blew me away. I fell so hard for these characters and I couldn't stop turning the pages. Author Kim Carmichael has done a most excellent job of weaving us into the lives of her characters. Every emotion there is came pouring out of me while reading this book,” Says Kim McNeil, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Michelle was equally as impressed, adding, “Do opposites really attract? If they do can they really make it Permanent? Find out in this hear wrenching story that will have you biting your nails, and rooting for two lost souls.”



With many more installments in the works, readers can expect plenty of surprises from Lindsay and Shane.



‘Permanent’, published by Breathless Books, is available now: http://amzn.to/162TQA4.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://kimcarmichaelnovels.com.



About Kim Carmichael

Kim Carmichael began writing eight years ago when her love of happy endings inspired her to create her own. She has a weakness for bad boys and techno geeks, and married her own computer whiz after he proved he could keep her all her gadgets running.

When not writing, she can usually be found slathered in sunscreen trolling Los Angeles and helping top doctors build their practices.