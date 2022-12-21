Permanent Life Insurance Market Climbs on Positive Outlook of Booming Sales

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Permanent Life Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Permanent Life Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



MetLife, Inc. (United States), Legal & General Group plc (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway Inc (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Allstate Corporation (United States), Chubb (United States), American International Group (AIG) (United States), Axa S.A. (Equitable) (France), Fidelity National Financial, Inc., (United States), Aflac Inc. (United States), Prudential Financial, Inc. (United States), AIA Group Limited (Hong Kong), Guardian Life Insurance Company (United States).



by Type (Whole Life Insurance {Non-Participating Whole Life Insurance, Participating Whole Life Insurance}, Universal Life Insurance, Variable Universal Life Insurance, Indexed Universal Life Insurance), Sales (Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), End User (Individual, Advisors, Employers, Institutions)



Permanent life insurance is a form of life insurance policy which do not expire through the lifespan with the death benefits, cash value, and saving portion. It is available in four types whole life insurance, universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance, and indexed universal life insurance. It offers coverage for the full lifetime of the insured and grows at a guaranteed rate. The permanent life policy has a premium with a fixed rate that can be higher than the term life.



Opportunities:

Surging Demand for Permanent Life Insurance from the Developing Countries

Growing Awareness about the Permanent Life Insurance Market



Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Permanent Life Insurance among the Working Class People



Market Drivers:

Demand for Insurance Policies that do not Expire Covering Lifetime of Savings

Easy Availability of Life Insurance Policies with the Death Benefits and Cash Value

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



On 14th October 2021, Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. has acquired a 30 percent stake in Freedom Equity Group — an independent marketing organization that focuses on the sale of index universal life (IUL) insurance and index annuities. F&G says it's acquiring the Arroyo Grande, California-based IMO in an effort to diversify by expanding sales of IUL policies to middle-income consumers.



