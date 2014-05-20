Permanent Magnets Market- Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research "Permanent Magnets (Ferrite, NdFeB, SmCo and Alnico) Market for Automotive, Electronics, Energy Generation and Other Applications - Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2013 - 2019," the global demand for permanent magnets was valued at USD 15.32 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 28.70 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, the demand was 650.0 kilo tons in 2012 and is expected to be 1,168.7 kilo tons in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2013 to 2019.



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High demand from current & emerging applications, development, and modernization of infrastructure and increasing demand for efficiency & miniaturization are some of the factors driving the demand for permanent magnets. The growth of the automobile system is expected to be one of the vital factors driving the demand for permanent magnets over the next few years. In addition, growth of the wind energy generation industry, where magnets are used substantially, due to numerous factors such as increasing demand for cheap electricity and rising consumer awareness regarding environment protection, is expected to fuel the growth of the market within the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of rare earth metals, particularly, neodymium and dysprosium, is expected to restraint the growth of the market in the near future. Increasing application scope of magnets in HEVs coupled with growing demand for these vehicles is expected to open opportunities for the growth of the market over the next few years.



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Ferrite magnets were the most widely used permanent magnets accounting for over 80% of the global demand in 2012. Owing to ample availability, low costs and high magnetic property, the demand for ferrite magnets is expected to be substantially high over the forecast period. However, NdFeB magnets are expected to show the fastest growth over the next few years owing their growing demand in electricity generation.



Automotives accounted as the largest application segment for permanent magnets in 2012. Magnets are being increasingly used in automobiles to reduce overall weight of the vehicle by introducing the concept of miniaturization and thereby improving efficiency of vehicles. However, the demand for magnets is expected to be highest from the energy generation sector within the forecast period. Growing demand for electricity for household and industrial purposes coupled with increasing demand for clean air is expected to augment the demand for electricity generated through wind energy, which uses the highest volume of permanent magnets. Permanent magnets demand in energy generation is expected to be 90.5 kilo tons by 2019.



China dominated the permanent magnets market in 2012 followed by Asia Pacific (excluding China) owing to the growth of wind power industry. China is expected to witness the highest growth within the forecast period on account of increasing industrial activities, growth of the energy generation and rise in demand for automobiles. The demand for permanent magnets in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2013 to 2019, on account of the above mentioned factors.



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The report gives a comprehensive view of the permanent magnets market in terms of volume and revenue. In addition, the report includes current demand analysis and forecast for each product and application in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Rest of the World. Furthermore, leading companies such as Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc., Hitachi Metals, Ltd. and Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG have been profiled in this study. Each of these profiles includes the company's overview, product portfolio, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments.